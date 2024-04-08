Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 0%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $53.81. 523,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,843,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 316.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

