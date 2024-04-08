JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.81. Approximately 586,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,629,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
