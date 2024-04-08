JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.81. Approximately 586,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,629,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

