AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 2,415,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,547,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

