Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 0.4%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 512,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,625,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

