O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.37. 74,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.