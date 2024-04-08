O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 142,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.21. 765,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $66.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

