SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,331 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 25 LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. 2,482,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.