Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $940.27. The stock had a trading volume of 118,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,505. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $959.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

