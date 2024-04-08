Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $179.35 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

