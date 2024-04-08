The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 836,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

