Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 78,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

