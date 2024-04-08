Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.35. 210,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

