Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up to $27.09

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $29.84. Model N shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 1,199,086 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Model N Stock Up 10.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

