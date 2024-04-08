Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 98,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,653. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

