Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 336,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,243. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.