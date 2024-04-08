Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $106.52. 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,299. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

