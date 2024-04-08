Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fortis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 127,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

