Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $127.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.