FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.02. 435,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

