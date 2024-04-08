TRON (TRX) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. TRON has a total market cap of $8.81 billion and $301.00 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001295 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000899 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,678,703,858 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
