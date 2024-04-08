GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.44 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00011184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $774.07 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,370,186 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,172,982.66580312 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.77492005 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $21,449,771.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

