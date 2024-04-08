Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $12.31 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $12.31 or 0.00017135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $182.90 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00068479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,861,656 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

