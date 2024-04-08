Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 385.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,151. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.