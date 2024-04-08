FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.26 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,755,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,682,242. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

