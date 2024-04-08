Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

