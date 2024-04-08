Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. 1,103,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

