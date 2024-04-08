Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 742,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,801. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.