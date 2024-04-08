Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 742,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,801. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.