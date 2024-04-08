Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 995,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,520. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

