Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,097,398 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 2.75% of Kearny Financial worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.12. 133,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,428. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,669.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Petermann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $42,669.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $98,664. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

