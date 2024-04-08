Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,205 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of First Hawaiian worth $20,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,652 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 184.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 140,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,322. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.