Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

