Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$326,610.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$326,610.00.
Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.0 %
TSE SEA traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$12.62 and a one year high of C$22.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.89.
About Seabridge Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seabridge Gold
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.