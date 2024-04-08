Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$326,610.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$326,610.00.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE SEA traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$12.62 and a one year high of C$22.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.89.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

