The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.87. The company had a trading volume of 627,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,030. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

