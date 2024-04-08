FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 421.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $631.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $595.87 and its 200 day moving average is $498.60. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

