Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.37. 25,896,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,426,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $273.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

