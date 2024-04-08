FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,066. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.