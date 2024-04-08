First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 222,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

