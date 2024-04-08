First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 222,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

