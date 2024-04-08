ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $787.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,849. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.