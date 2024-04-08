BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $224.65. The company had a trading volume of 136,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.77 and its 200 day moving average is $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

