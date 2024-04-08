IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.24 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $18.24 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002619 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.