Steem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.02 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $153.70 million and $9.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,846.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $683.12 or 0.00950810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00143659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00183036 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00138321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,360,856 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

