Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.25. 1,399,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,293. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

