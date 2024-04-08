Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

