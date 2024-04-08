Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,137. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,082,000 after acquiring an additional 169,476 shares during the period. Browning West LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

