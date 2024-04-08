Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1,833.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 16,855.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.