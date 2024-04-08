Susquehanna Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

NBR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.31. 45,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

