Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after buying an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.06. The stock had a trading volume of 140,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.