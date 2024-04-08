Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $441.74. 10,169,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,595,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

