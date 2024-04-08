Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,233. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

