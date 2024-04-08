Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 229,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,421,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.